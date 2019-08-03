Endurance Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Flir Sys Com (FLIR) Stake by $689,490 as Share Price Declined; South State Cut Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $311,888; Stock Rose

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc Com (FLIR) by 83.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 14,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141,000, down from 17,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 991,043 shares traded or 31.52% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case

South State Corp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 176,994 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92 million, down from 180,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 29/05/2018 – JPM INVESTING $500M MORE Y/Y IN CIB ON TECH, BREXIT, MIFID; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS IT HAS REPAID $300 MLN LOAN WITH BANCO SAFRA DUE IN 2023; $600 MLN LOAN WITH JPMORGAN DUE IN 2022; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Plans to Take Controlling Stake in Chinese Venture; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 11/05/2018 – ITV PLC ITV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 200P FROM 185P; 14/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,525 shares to 360,552 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01M for 20.68 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 18,080 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP stated it has 16,414 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc accumulated 62,361 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 77,420 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 49,404 shares. Sun Life holds 231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 5.48 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 80,325 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.1% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 8,814 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 500,488 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Legal And General Group Pcl has 0.02% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Moreover, Hightower Ltd has 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Com has 333,000 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Torch Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 28,578 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.96% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Cooke And Bieler Lp reported 1.59% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pacific Global holds 1.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 76,653 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel accumulated 6,780 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm accumulated 218,312 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Interocean Cap Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 212,201 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 259,942 shares. Ccm Advisers Lc holds 1.96% or 115,541 shares. Cornerstone Cap has 1.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 63,160 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 63,015 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. 293,582 were reported by Da Davidson. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 1.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).