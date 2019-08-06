Endurance Wealth Management Has Lowered Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Cut By $511,005 Its Unum Group (UNM) Holding

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) stake by 6.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 7,061 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 96,973 shares with $7.84 million value, down from 104,034 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp Com now has $302.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 3.41 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Unum Group (UNM) stake by 9.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 15,485 shares as Unum Group (UNM)’s stock declined 12.06%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 151,813 shares with $5.14 million value, down from 167,298 last quarter. Unum Group now has $5.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 287,317 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 01/05/2018 – UNUM SEES FY OPER EPS +17% TO +23%; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 29/03/2018 – #2 Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $69M and some transparency issues $UMRX -8%

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) stake by 22,323 shares to 32,124 valued at $583,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) stake by 303,948 shares and now owns 634,336 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) and Encourages Unum Group Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unum declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unum Group (UNM) CEO Richard McKenney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Unum Group had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 18,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bp Public Lc reported 20,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 11,749 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 379,907 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.02% or 6,060 shares. Blackrock accumulated 18.86 million shares. James Inv holds 215,333 shares. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 8,522 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 368,920 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 99,938 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Prelude Cap Management Lc stated it has 782 shares. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.04% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 51,761 shares.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) stake by 1,765 shares to 20,760 valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 16,525 shares and now owns 360,552 shares. Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (NYSE:JEC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 275,649 are held by American Inv Svcs Incorporated. Bkd Wealth Advsrs reported 45,762 shares stake. Capital Guardian Tru Co owns 3,332 shares. Opus Cap Grp Lc holds 0.23% or 10,782 shares. First Natl Bank Tru Of Newtown reported 1.68% stake. Pinnacle Assocs invested 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Goodman Financial stated it has 0.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ftb Advsr Inc accumulated 51,633 shares. Addison Capital has invested 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Corda Inv Management Lc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Farmers Com has invested 2.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability owns 6,806 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Wheatland Advisors reported 9,703 shares. Northeast Invest Management holds 1.24% or 183,102 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.66% or 134,864 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock: The Bears Come for Big Oil – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Top Stock Trades for Monday: X, APHA, XOM, ETSY – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14.