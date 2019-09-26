Endurance Wealth Management Has Cut Universal Display (OLED) Stake; GS YUASA KYOTO ORDINARY SHARES JAP (GYUAF) Sellers Decreased By 23.27% Their Shorts

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased Universal Display Corp (OLED) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 1,687 shares as Universal Display Corp (OLED)’s stock rose 34.16%. The Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 166,705 shares with $31.35 million value, down from 168,392 last quarter. Universal Display Corp now has $8.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $176.55. About 891,610 shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification

GS YUASA CORP KYOTO ORDINARY SHARES JAP (OTCMKTS:GYUAF) had a decrease of 23.27% in short interest. GYUAF’s SI was 111,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.27% from 145,700 shares previously. It closed at $20.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GS Yuasa Corporation manufactures and sells batteries, power supply systems, lighting equipment, switch gears, and specialty and other electrical equipment primarily in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm operates through Domestic Automotive Batteries, Domestic Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies, Overseas Operations, and Lithium-Ion Batteries divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers automotive and motorcycle, and industrial-use lead-acid batteries.

Another recent and important GS Yuasa Corporation (OTCMKTS:GYUAF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Flux Power Seeks U.S. IPO Capital – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 34,168 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 16,700 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Ww Asset Management accumulated 2,431 shares. Oppenheimer Company stated it has 43,014 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,347 shares. Logan Cap Management Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 5,357 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Btr Cap accumulated 2,750 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 813,750 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 100,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 25,019 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 1,850 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 66 shares.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 77.43 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display Corporation – Common Stock has $22300 highest and $18000 lowest target. $207.50’s average target is 17.53% above currents $176.55 stock price. Universal Display Corporation – Common Stock had 9 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, August 2. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18000 target in Monday, May 6 report.