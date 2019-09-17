Endurance Wealth Management Has Cut Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holding by $2.73 Million; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position Increased by Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 682.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 136,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 156,585 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 2.32M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 50,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,087 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, down from 76,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $63.43. About 4.33 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.96 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap (VO) by 3,500 shares to 29,494 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 5,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CVS Health (CVS) Announces Collaboration with Alphabet’s (GOOG) Google Photos to Launch Same-Day Printing Services in US – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “CVS NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – CVS – Stockhouse” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Does CVS Health Have Aspirations To Be a Tech Company? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fagan Assoc Inc owns 14,445 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 27,589 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Communications Limited Liability Com invested in 0.27% or 1.51M shares. Rhode Island-based Compton Management Ri has invested 0.63% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Merchants Corp holds 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 32,745 shares. Wagner Bowman invested in 0.2% or 15,488 shares. First Personal Fincl Services invested in 22,038 shares. 10,350 were accumulated by Numerixs. 62,213 were accumulated by Boston Research And Mngmt Inc. Palladium Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 18,221 were reported by Monetary Group Incorporated. Moreover, Harris Ltd Partnership has 1.26% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Charter Trust holds 17,288 shares.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 947 shares to 3,479 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 158,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,841 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Bizwest.com published: “Zayo CEO pulls in $75.93M from stock sale – BizWest” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley retains billing as top adviser in activist fights: Refinitiv data – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.