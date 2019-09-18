Endurance Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Ecolab Com (ECL) Stake by $547,660; Signaturefd Has Cut Its Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $775,899

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 7,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 102,124 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55M, down from 109,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $121. About 3.83M shares traded or 17.47% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 2,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 23,540 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65 million, up from 20,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $195.98. About 663,094 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investment Services Of America accumulated 115,501 shares. Css Llc Il invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Liability has 286,036 shares. Prelude Management Lc has 640 shares. Moreover, Advisory Serv Inc has 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,525 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 32,475 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0.17% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Front Barnett Associates Ltd invested in 7,770 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited accumulated 0.16% or 250 shares. Bank Of Hawaii has 0.16% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 10,915 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 25,404 shares. House owns 79,316 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 10,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 46,458 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $635.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 6,892 shares to 6,488 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 8,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,179 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Service Limited owns 22 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 0.31% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 6,898 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested in 12,178 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 1,056 are owned by Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability. Addenda Cap invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Blue Chip Prtnrs Incorporated has 2.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lsv Asset Management invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ghp Invest Advsr has 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 152,940 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.43% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Essex Invest Mgmt Com Lc invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). California-based Mechanics Bancorp Department has invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gradient Investments Ltd invested 0.51% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Goelzer Invest Mngmt has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Utd Bancshares accumulated 12,764 shares or 0.78% of the stock.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.76 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 80,293 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $66.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Haverty Furniture Inc.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “The UPS Store Presents The â€œTell Your Taleâ€ National Contest For Young Writers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Target, UPS Set Seasonal Hiring Plans – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “For TuSimple, The Money Spigot Continues To Flow – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS unveils ‘breakthrough’ hybrid trucks that switch to EV mode – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 04, 2019.