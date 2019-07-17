Endurance Wealth Management Decreased Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Holding By $804,000; Leucadia National Has Upped Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) stake by 38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 16,750 shares as Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 27,329 shares with $1.32 million value, down from 44,079 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New Com now has $203.59B valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 35.25M shares traded or 90.97% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net to $4.7B, or 96c/Share; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer Missteps; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING ADJOURNS FOR LUNCH BREAK; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Approve Bigger Paychecks for Executives; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share; 19/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit

Leucadia National Corp increased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 32.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leucadia National Corp acquired 41,651 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 7.96%. The Leucadia National Corp holds 170,062 shares with $17.27 million value, up from 128,411 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $17.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $104.11. About 1.58M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity. Hollis Michael L. also bought $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy had 20 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $148 target in Monday, March 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Northland Capital maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Thursday, June 20. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $160 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FANG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FANG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Leucadia National Corp decreased Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) stake by 78,532 shares to 46,690 valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 63,716 shares and now owns 34,895 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased Ishares Core S&P U.S. Value Etf (IUSV) stake by 8,811 shares to 65,686 valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (NYSE:JEC) stake by 5,649 shares and now owns 71,627 shares. Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. Buckingham Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $53 target. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $54 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

