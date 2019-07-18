Endurance Wealth Management Decreased Its Bank Amer Com (BAC) Holding; Dorsal Capital Management Has Raised Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stake

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) stake by 7400% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc acquired 740,000 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX)’s stock rose 12.68%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 750,000 shares with $43.25M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc now has $4.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 747,174 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) stake by 3.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 18,711 shares as Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 457,496 shares with $12.62 million value, down from 476,207 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp Com now has $272.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 75.79 million shares traded or 60.74% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows; 08/03/2018 – SEC SAYS SETTLED CHARGES WITH MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF CHINA-BASED ISSUER -STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 25/04/2018 – BofA Says 151 Employees Were Affected by Mass Shootings in U.S; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 10 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl had 14 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, February 15. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Loop Capital Markets upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $70 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) stake by 5,000 shares to 5,000 valued at $28.84M in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.