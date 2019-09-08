Endurance Wealth Management Cut Position in Universal Display (OLED) by $736,136; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) Stake by $2.51 Million

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09M, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $128.88. About 1.09 million shares traded or 25.49% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Dte Gas To Negative; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $5.57 TO $5.99, EST. $5.78; 30/05/2018 – DTE GAS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S. OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 12/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SYNCHRONIZED TO GRID SUNDAY: CO. SAYS; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q EPS $2.00; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Sees Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY – PROPOSED RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED BY 2022

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 4,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 168,392 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.74M, down from 173,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $224.75. About 954,499 shares traded or 54.71% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 1,765 shares to 20,760 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $24.84 million for 98.57 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 9,218 shares to 245,309 shares, valued at $24.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 9,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,345 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $248,540 activity.