Endurance Wealth Management Cut Pfizer Com (PFE) Position; Shorts at Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Raised By 5.58%

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 8.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 14,909 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 155,559 shares with $6.74M value, down from 170,468 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $192.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 6.61M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) had an increase of 5.58% in short interest. ALBO’s SI was 546,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.58% from 517,800 shares previously. With 65,500 avg volume, 8 days are for Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s short sellers to cover ALBO’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 17,991 shares traded. Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has declined 17.55% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ALBO News: 03/04/2018 – Albireo Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 17/05/2018 – ALBIREO PHARMA INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.15; 16/05/2018 – Albireo Enrolls First Patient in Phase 3 PFIC Trial of A4250; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys New 1% Position in Albireo Pharma; 21/04/2018 – DJ Albireo Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALBO); 14/05/2018 – Tekla Capital Buys New 1% Position in Albireo Pharma; 14/04/2018 – Albireo Reports Data on Pharmacodynamic Marker for A4250 in Children with Cholestatic Liver Disease at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 07/05/2018 – Albireo Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Albireo Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Albireo to Present Clinical Data on A4250 at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.06 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) buys Durham facility with plans to renovate as Triangle expansion continues – Triangle Business Journal” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Pfizer Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Pfizer – Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Cancer Diagnostics Company You Should Own Today – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. Gottlieb Scott also bought $104,160 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased Vanguard Mid Cap (VO) stake by 3,500 shares to 29,494 valued at $4.93M in 2019Q2. It also upped Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) stake by 21,645 shares and now owns 21,945 shares. Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $3800 highest and $3600 lowest target. $37’s average target is 6.11% above currents $34.87 stock price. Pfizer had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $3800 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, August 28 to “Hold” rating.