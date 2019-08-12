Endurance Wealth Management Boosted Jacobs Engr Group Com (JEC) Stake; North American Nickel Has 2.5 Sentiment

North American Nickel Inc (NAN) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.89, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 15 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 6 sold and reduced stock positions in North American Nickel Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 3.81 million shares, down from 3.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding North American Nickel Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (JEC) stake by 8.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurance Wealth Management Inc acquired 5,649 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 71,627 shares with $5.39M value, up from 65,978 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com now has $11.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 163,626 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS SELECTED FOR PROJECTS IN OVER 15 AFRICAN COUNTRIES; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 32,444 shares traded. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $437.63 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 22.95 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund for 506,354 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 66,975 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.72% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 45,933 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 22,225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Greenwood Assocs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 8,356 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Associate Llc has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 36,520 are owned by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Suntrust Banks stated it has 4,648 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 221,631 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 2,872 shares. Northern Tru has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has 14,205 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 2,341 shares. United Fire Grp holds 1,000 shares. 68,564 were reported by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. Services Automobile Association invested in 347,476 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) stake by 16,349 shares to 107,757 valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) stake by 4,843 shares and now owns 168,392 shares. Flir Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:FLIR) was reduced too.