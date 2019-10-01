Endurance Wealth Management Boosted Its Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Holding by $728,000 as Stock Price Rose; Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose While Arete Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 19,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $93.06. About 1.98 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 2461.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 511,646 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/05/2018 – Cohen was originally contracted to consult with Novartis on health-care policy issues, including ones related to Obamacare; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 12/03/2018 – Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee to support strategic priorities; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tender Offer Still Subject to Conditions, Including Minimum Tender Condition; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 27/03/2018 – GSK buys Novartis stake in consumer healthcare venture for $13 billion; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES CAN SIGNIFICANTLY GROW CHINA BUSINESS, BELIEVES CHINA CAN BECOME PILLAR OF COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – NOVARTIS ANTICIPATES EU APPROVAL FOR KYMRIAH IN 2H: AWP; 27/03/2018 – Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS; 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters agreement to acquire AveXis Inc. for USD 8.7 bn to transform care in SMA and expand position as a gene therapy and Neuroscience leader

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 09/24: (PHAS) (SNX) (NKE) Higher; (GSL) (STAG) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike fires another legal shot at Skechers – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$88.69, Is It Time To Put NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D L Carlson Group Incorporated owns 45,767 shares. Maple Capital Management reported 2,581 shares stake. 1,383 were accumulated by Fort L P. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 1.55 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 14,919 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Truepoint stated it has 34,384 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Svcs Automobile Association has 0.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Intll Inc Ca invested in 169,620 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Family Mngmt Corp accumulated 2,210 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 4,295 shares. Tdam Usa reported 0.16% stake. Park Corporation Oh reported 323,149 shares. Moreover, Jasper Ridge Prns LP has 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Freestone Holdg Llc reported 476,881 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,617 shares to 6,009 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 17,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,041 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 10,924 shares to 96,833 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 8,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,179 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 1 (CSJ).