Endurance Wealth Management Boosted Centurylink Com (CTL) Holding; 3 Analysts Bullish WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) stake by 785.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurance Wealth Management Inc acquired 32,800 shares as Centurylink Inc Com (CTL)’s stock declined 25.51%. The Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 36,975 shares with $443,000 value, up from 4,175 last quarter. Centurylink Inc Com now has $12.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 6.84 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 3 analysts covering WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WH Smith PLC had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.30 billion GBP. It operates through two divisions, High Street and Travel. It has a 25.33 P/E ratio. The High Street segment sells stationery products, including greetings cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting products; news and impulse products, such as newspapers, magazines, confectionery, and drinks; and books, as well as entertainment products.

The stock increased 0.09% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2130. About 77,037 shares traded. WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink had 19 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CFRA downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 14 by JP Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Thursday, February 14. UBS downgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, February 14 to “Hold” rating. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 14. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell” on Tuesday, February 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Sell” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle LP De reported 1.03 million shares stake. Allstate Corp holds 0.01% or 38,123 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 89,556 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Advsr Incorporated stated it has 98,389 shares. Fil has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 1.52 million shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Finance Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,550 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co owns 2,330 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Guyasuta Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.18% or 135,687 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 4.54M shares in its portfolio. First Foundation stated it has 1.16 million shares. Marco Inv Management Ltd Co has 52,044 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.34% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 945,735 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. On Wednesday, March 6 CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 8,000 shares. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased Ishares 1 (CSJ) stake by 16,595 shares to 175,195 valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) stake by 18,711 shares and now owns 457,496 shares. Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

