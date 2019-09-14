Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Upped Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Lindsell Train LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.47 Million

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76 million, up from 12.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $831.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.11% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 1.04 million shares traded or 129.47% up from the average. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 02/05/2018 – CHINA HAS MORE ENDURANCE IF TRADE WAR BREAKS OUT: OFFICIAL; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- ARROW ENDURANCE” Extended Dwell Peripheral Catheter System, Catalog Numbers: EDC-00820 & EDC-0082; 27/03/2018 – Study Finds Impact on Endurance Athlete Performance with Electric Field-Generating Compression Garments; 17/04/2018 – The National Trust For Scotland Foundation USA Annual Gala Honored Two Great Scots: Endurance Athlete, Broadcaster, and Philant; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Trunk Muscle Strength, Strength Endurance and Activity in Persons With Low Back Pain (TRUSC); 21/04/2018 – DJ Endurance International Group Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIGI); 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES – ENTITLED TO INCENTIVE OF 2.83 BLN RUPEES ON INVESTMENTS MADE IN FIXED ASSETS FROM 1ST APRIL, 2013 TO 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2017; 15/05/2018 – INDIA’S ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 819 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 524.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 24,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732.74 million, down from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

