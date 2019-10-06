Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Both Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 5 -1.12 65.56M 0.02 263.33 Oracle Corporation 53 1.40 2.18B 2.90 19.39

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Oracle Corporation. Oracle Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1,392,434,636.71% 0% 0% Oracle Corporation 4,083,161,640.76% 38.8% 9.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.2 beta means Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 20.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Oracle Corporation’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Oracle Corporation which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Oracle Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oracle Corporation 0 7 4 2.36

Oracle Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $60.45 average price target and a 9.63% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Oracle Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 56.6%. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 34.3% of Oracle Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72% Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -28.72% weaker performance while Oracle Corporation has 24.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. on 13 of the 14 factors.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.