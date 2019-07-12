Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Both Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.63 N/A 0.02 275.00 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.75 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and OneSpan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1%

Risk & Volatility

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, OneSpan Inc.’s beta is 2.1 which is 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. Its rival OneSpan Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.3 respectively. OneSpan Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and OneSpan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $7.5, and a 53.06% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of OneSpan Inc. is $19.67, which is potential 35.00% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. looks more robust than OneSpan Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and OneSpan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 67.5%. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.5% of OneSpan Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. -3.88% -26.67% -33.47% -42.71% -45% -25.56% OneSpan Inc. -6.42% -19.57% -6.96% -11.58% -29.09% 11.43%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -25.56% weaker performance while OneSpan Inc. has 11.43% stronger performance.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.