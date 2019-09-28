Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)

We will be comparing the differences between Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 5 -1.15 65.56M 0.02 263.33 Carbon Black Inc. 25 -1.47 56.81M -3.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1,366,117,941.24% 0% 0% Carbon Black Inc. 227,240,000.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Carbon Black Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Carbon Black Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Carbon Black Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Carbon Black Inc.’s consensus price target is $21.5, while its potential downside is -17.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Carbon Black Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 71.8%. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72% Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -28.72% weaker performance while Carbon Black Inc. has 38.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.