Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 5 0.51 N/A 0.02 263.33 Alteryx Inc. 103 24.43 N/A 0.50 235.55

Table 1 highlights Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Alteryx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alteryx Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Alteryx Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Alteryx Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alteryx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Alteryx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 79.00% and an $7.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Alteryx Inc.’s consensus price target is $134.4, while its potential upside is 15.43%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Alteryx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Alteryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 86.9% respectively. 3.7% are Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Alteryx Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72% Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -28.72% weaker performance while Alteryx Inc. has 97.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Alteryx Inc. beats Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.