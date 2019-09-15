Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) Reaches $5.69 After 8.00% Down Move; Marsico Capital Management Decreased Its Asml Holding N V (ASML) Holding

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Asml Holding N V (ASML) stake by 5.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 4,464 shares as Asml Holding N V (ASML)’s stock rose 7.96%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 71,770 shares with $14.92M value, down from 76,234 last quarter. Asml Holding N V now has $104.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $248.99. About 934,047 shares traded or 54.05% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers

The stock of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.11% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 1.04M shares traded or 127.90% up from the average. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 19/03/2018 – SONGA OFFSHORE SE SONG.OL – ARBITRATION AWARDS PREVIOUSLY MADE IN SONGA OFFSHORE’S FAVOUR IN RELATION TO DSME’S CLAIMS IN RESPECT OF SONGA EQUINOX AND SONGA ENDURANCE RIGS ARE NOW FINAL; 17/04/2018 – The National Trust For Scotland Foundation USA Annual Gala Honored Two Great Scots: Endurance Athlete, Broadcaster, and Philanthropist Mark Beaumont BEM and Architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh; 04/05/2018 – Bluehost Announces the Winners of Annual Spotlight Awards; 21/04/2018 – DJ Endurance International Group Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIGI); 24/04/2018 – Endurance International Short-Interest Ratio Up 108% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Endurance International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Relationship of Deep Cervical Flexor Muscle Endurance With Neck Position Sense and Body Balance; 02/05/2018 – Samsung Electronics Redefines High Endurance Memory Card Market with New PRO Endurance Card; 07/05/2018 – Warriors Enhance Strength and Endurance with Veterans Charity; 01/05/2018 – ENDURANCE REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GUIDANCEThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $831.05 million company. It was reported on Sep, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $5.23 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EIGI worth $66.48 million less.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, MU, ASML – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for ASML Holding (ASML) – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $672.85M for 38.90 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) stake by 15,145 shares to 70,678 valued at $7.17M in 2019Q2. It also upped Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) stake by 69,452 shares and now owns 149,178 shares. Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) was raised too.

More notable recent Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Endurance International Group Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Ecomdash – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EIGI) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A 2.0% Return On Equity, Is Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Endurance International (EIGI) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $128,850 activity. 30,000 shares valued at $128,850 were bought by Okumus Fund Management Ltd. on Thursday, July 18.

Analysts await Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -125.00% negative EPS growth.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $831.05 million. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their clients and potential clients through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 132.38 million shares or 0.59% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Jane Street Gru Ltd has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 61,100 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Barclays Public Limited invested in 58,414 shares or 0% of the stock. Grp One Trading L P invested in 196,773 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bogle Investment L P De owns 139,321 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.02% or 119,177 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 282,531 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research Capital (Trc) has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 226 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited invested 0.03% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Dubuque National Bank & Trust reported 55,093 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 949,688 are owned by D E Shaw And. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Principal Financial Grp Incorporated reported 26,736 shares.