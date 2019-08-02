Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) Reaches $4.99 After 9.00% Down Move; 1 Analysts Covering Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

Among 3 analysts covering Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nielsen Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The stock of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, March 28. See Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) latest ratings:

The stock of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.77% or $0.305 during the last trading session, reaching $4.985. About 149,875 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 19/04/2018 – Constant Contact Survey Reveals New Insights on 2018 Small Business Strategy, Outlook and Priorities; 12/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Protein Supplementation and Endurance Exercise Adaptations; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group: Prior Guidance, Announced on Feb 13, Remains Unchanged; 04/05/2018 – Bluehost Announces the Winners of Annual Spotlight Awards; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL AGREES TO SETTLE SECURITIES LAWSUITS; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Inspiratory Muscle and Endurance Training in Heart Failure Patients With Pacemaker; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- ARROW ENDURANCE” Extended Dwell Peripheral Catheter System, Catalog Numbers: EDC-00820 & EDC-0082; 15/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 17/04/2018 – The National Trust For Scotland Foundation USA Annual Gala Honored Two Great Scots: Endurance Athlete, Broadcaster, and PhilantThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $727.62M company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $4.54 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EIGI worth $65.49 million less.

More notable recent Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Nielsen Holdings’s (NYSE:NLSN) Share Price Down A Worrying 56%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nielsen lifts FY EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KKR For Nielsen Report ‘Is A False Rumor’ – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Nielsen And Quotient Technology Enter Strategic Partnership To Create New Industry Omni-Channel Data Set – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “World Pet Association Embarks On A New Insights Relationship With Nielsen – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 742,999 shares traded. Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has risen 0.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NLSN News: 07/04/2018 – The retired general was ultimately calmed by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, the report added; 26/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen Announcement on Temporary Protected Status for Nepal; 14/03/2018 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2017; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 25/04/2018 – PersonaPanels Joins Nielsen Connected Partner Program with Tanjo Platform, Launching Novel Al-Driven Marketing Research; 06/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: Joint Statement by Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Secretary of Defense James Mattis; 09/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen to Travel to New Mexico; 27/03/2018 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited Appoints Jens F. Grüner-Hegge as Chief Financial Officer; 05/03/2018 – HEARST TV LICENSES NIELSEN’S RHIZA PLATFORM; 05/04/2018 – Nielsen Launches Next-Generation Viewership Analytics Platform Covering Top 56 U.S. TV Markets

Nielsen Holdings plc operates as an information and measurement company. The company has market cap of $8.11 billion. It operates through two divisions, Buy and Watch. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides media and marketing information, analytics, and maker and retailer expertise about what and where clients buy, read, watch, and listen.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $10,300 activity. Montagner Marc sold 7,851 shares worth $59,275. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. bought 30,000 shares worth $128,850.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $727.62 million. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. It has a 216.74 P/E ratio. The firm also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their clients and potential clients through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 0.37% more from 131.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invsts accumulated 0.03% or 10.98 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 15,774 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 272,160 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability reported 3.05 million shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated reported 5,998 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 32,708 shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) or 15,915 shares. Axa reported 120,971 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 88,338 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 6.98M shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 58,935 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI).