Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; Mackenzie Financial Raised Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position

Analysts expect Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) to report $-0.02 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.83. About 126,460 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 45.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 08/05/2018 – Bluehost Announces Annual Internet in Education Scholarship; 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell; 15/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group 1Q Rev $291.4M; 25/04/2018 – Blue Water Ventures International and Endurance Exploration Extend Their Project Recovery Agreement; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Manual Wheelchair Speed, Maneuverability, and Endurance and Community Access; 02/05/2018 – Samsung Electronics Redefines High Endurance Memory Card Market with New PRO Endurance Card; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES – FOR PERIOD FROM 1ST OCTOBER, 2017 TO 31ST MARCH, 2018 CO EXPECTS TO GET ELIGIBILITY CERTIFICATE IN DUE COURSE; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENTS IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE CERTAIN PURPORTED CLASS ACTION SECURITIES LAWSUITS PENDING AGAINST CO; 02/05/2018 – Endurance International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 7.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 20,200 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 8.71%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 304,928 shares with $27.47M value, up from 284,728 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $15.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 472,191 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stake by 93,225 shares to 323,211 valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) stake by 3.19 million shares and now owns 756,698 shares. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 0.37% more from 131.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 886,111 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 12,628 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc reported 113,374 shares. J Goldman Company Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Blackrock has 4.92 million shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc reported 0.05% stake. Gp has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 44,768 shares. Kazazian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). 50,459 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 65,800 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group invested in 6.70 million shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 1,239 shares. Missouri-based Amer Century Inc has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI).