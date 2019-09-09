Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) At $5.64 Forms Bottom; Wexford Capital LP Has Cut Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake By $3.01 Million

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) formed multiple bottom with $5.25 target or 7.00% below today’s $5.64 share price. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) has $764.59 million valuation. The stock increased 4.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 140,026 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 15/05/2018 – INDIA’S ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 819 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 524.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Constant Contact Announces Annual Customer All Star Awards; 15/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 12.72 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Protein Supplementation and Endurance Exercise Adaptations; 07/05/2018 – Warriors Enhance Strength and Endurance with Veterans Charity; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL AGREES TO SETTLE SECURITIES LAWSUITS; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS SAYS DIRECTORATE OF INDUSTRIES, MAHARASHTRA GOVT ISSUED AN ELIGIBILITY CERTIFICATE TO CO; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES – ENTITLED TO INCENTIVE OF 2.83 BLN RUPEES ON INVESTMENTS MADE IN FIXED ASSETS FROM 1ST APRIL, 2013 TO 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2017; 27/03/2018 – Study Finds Impact on Endurance Athlete Performance with Electric Field-Generating Compression Garments; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 14.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp sold 65,388 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 382,533 shares with $17.80 million value, down from 447,921 last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $7.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 351,549 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb)

Since July 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $128,850 activity. The insider Okumus Fund Management Ltd. bought 30,000 shares worth $128,850.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 0.37% more from 131.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Dubuque Bancshares & owns 50,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank reported 116,000 shares. 65,800 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 55,156 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 3.05 million shares. Campbell & Company Inv Adviser Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 20,328 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 198,658 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% or 259,978 shares. Morgan Stanley has 15,333 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 171,903 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 72,780 shares. Ameritas Inv invested in 0% or 5,998 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Warburg Pincus Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13.31% or 52.56 million shares.

Analysts await Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -125.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $255.28M for 7.34 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 14.76% above currents $55.77 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. Compass Point maintained the shares of AER in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating.