Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) At $4.57 Forms Bottom; Barnwell Industries (BRN) Sentiment Is 1

Barnwell Industries Inc (BRN) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.67, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 3 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 3 sold and trimmed holdings in Barnwell Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 811,868 shares, down from 821,672 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Barnwell Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Barnwell Industries, Inc. for 10,179 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 82,066 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 79,320 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 355,746 shares.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $6.70 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It currently has negative earnings. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

The stock increased 17.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $0.81. About shares traded. Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) has declined 45.99% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.99% the S&P500.

