Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.58 N/A 0.02 275.00 Zuora Inc. 20 6.79 N/A -1.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Zuora Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -48.4% -26.2%

Liquidity

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Zuora Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Zuora Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Zuora Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $7.5, and a 67.04% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Zuora Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 46.9%. About 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Zuora Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. -3.88% -26.67% -33.47% -42.71% -45% -25.56% Zuora Inc. -0.09% 14.76% 5% 6.06% 11.81% 22.6%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Zuora Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. beats Zuora Inc.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.