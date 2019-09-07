Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Comparing side by side

Since Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.70 N/A 0.02 263.33 UP Fintech Holding Limited 8 15.31 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. Its rival UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 38.63% at a $7.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 2.6%. Insiders held 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72% UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than UP Fintech Holding Limited

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. beats UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.