Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Comparison side by side

Both Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 5 -1.12 65.56M 0.02 263.33 Smith Micro Software Inc. 6 2.22 29.55M -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1,374,625,207.05% 0% 0% Smith Micro Software Inc. 499,155,405.41% -23.4% -12.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.2 shows that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Smith Micro Software Inc. has a 0.38 beta which is 62.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 9.6%. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -28.72% weaker performance while Smith Micro Software Inc. has 232.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. beats Smith Micro Software Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.