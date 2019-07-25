Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Comparison side by side

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.60 N/A 0.02 275.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.33 N/A 0.06 41.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. SilverSun Technologies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than SilverSun Technologies Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.16 beta indicates that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. SilverSun Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 60.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 13.4% respectively. Insiders held 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.8% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. -3.88% -26.67% -33.47% -42.71% -45% -25.56% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -8.18% -15.46% 2.91% -33% -37.14% 5.4%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -25.56% weaker performance while SilverSun Technologies Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.