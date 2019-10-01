Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Comparison side by side

Both Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 5 -1.12 65.56M 0.02 263.33 Proofpoint Inc. 121 2.39 55.18M -2.26 0.00

Demonstrates Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Proofpoint Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1,374,625,207.05% 0% 0% Proofpoint Inc. 45,618,386.24% -22.8% -8.8%

Risk & Volatility

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.2. Proofpoint Inc.’s 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Proofpoint Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Proofpoint Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Proofpoint Inc.’s average price target is $135.5, while its potential upside is 5.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.1% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares and 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. shares. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72% Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Proofpoint Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Proofpoint Inc.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.