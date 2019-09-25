Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Contrasting side by side

Since Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 5 0.51 N/A 0.02 263.33 Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Materialise NV. Materialise NV seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Materialise NV, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Materialise NV’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.2. Materialise NV’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. Its rival Materialise NV’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2 respectively. Materialise NV has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Materialise NV Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Materialise NV 0 0 0 0.00

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 90.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Materialise NV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 22.6%. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. Comparatively, 0.24% are Materialise NV’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72% Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2%

For the past year Materialise NV has weaker performance than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Materialise NV beats Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.