Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has 91.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has 3.7% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. N/A 6 275.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

$7.5 is the average target price of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 53.37%. The potential upside of the peers is 136.30%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. -3.88% -26.67% -33.47% -42.71% -45% -25.56% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.