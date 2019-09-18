Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Contrasting side by side

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 5 0.54 N/A 0.02 263.33 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 18 70.67 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7.5 is Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 79.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 0.49%. Insiders owned 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. was less bearish than AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. beats AGM Group Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.