ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.92 0.00 Sientra Inc. 8 3.60 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -337.1% -240% Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Sientra Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sientra Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and Sientra Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has an average price target of $6, and a 334.78% upside potential. On the other hand, Sientra Inc.’s potential upside is 227.55% and its average price target is $17. The data provided earlier shows that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Sientra Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and Sientra Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.7% and 54.1%. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Sientra Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. -1.32% -9.64% 0% -31.19% -37.24% 0% Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01%

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Sientra Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. Its photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. The company offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions. Its thermo-acoustic technology is being developed to enable clinicians to use their existing ultrasound equipment to visualize tissue function, composition, and monitor various therapeutic interventions at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.