ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -337.10% -240.00% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.56 2.75

As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 32.00%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. -1.32% -9.64% 0% -31.19% -37.24% 0% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

Liquidity

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s peers beat ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. Its photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. The company offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions. Its thermo-acoustic technology is being developed to enable clinicians to use their existing ultrasound equipment to visualize tissue function, composition, and monitor various therapeutic interventions at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.