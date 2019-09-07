ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.92 0.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 523 14.50 N/A 10.01 51.90

Table 1 highlights ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -337.1% -240% Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 15.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 233.33%. Meanwhile, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s consensus target price is $603, while its potential upside is 19.34%. Based on the data delivered earlier, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Intuitive Surgical Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.7% and 89.5%. Insiders held 3.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Intuitive Surgical Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. -1.32% -9.64% 0% -31.19% -37.24% 0% Intuitive Surgical Inc. -4.33% -1.85% 4.52% 2.17% 3.28% 8.48%

Summary

Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. Its photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. The company offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions. Its thermo-acoustic technology is being developed to enable clinicians to use their existing ultrasound equipment to visualize tissue function, composition, and monitor various therapeutic interventions at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.