ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Comparison side by side

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 BIOLASE Inc. 2 0.69 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and BIOLASE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -371% -256.9% BIOLASE Inc. 0.00% -101.4% -49.6%

Liquidity

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BIOLASE Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BIOLASE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and BIOLASE Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BIOLASE Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $6, and a 310.96% upside potential. Meanwhile, BIOLASE Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 100.00%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than BIOLASE Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.6% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares and 34.4% of BIOLASE Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3% are BIOLASE Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. -24.73% -28.72% -46.71% -75.92% -62.88% -28.24% BIOLASE Inc. -0.96% -0.5% -4.3% 49.93% 48.9% 118.08%

For the past year ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has -28.24% weaker performance while BIOLASE Inc. has 118.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BIOLASE Inc. beats ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. Its photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. The company offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions. Its thermo-acoustic technology is being developed to enable clinicians to use their existing ultrasound equipment to visualize tissue function, composition, and monitor various therapeutic interventions at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.