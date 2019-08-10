ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) Comparing side by side

Both ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.92 0.00 Apyx Medical Corporation 7 13.01 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -337.1% -240% Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apyx Medical Corporation are 11.4 and 10.7 respectively. Apyx Medical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has an average price target of $6, and a 341.18% upside potential. Meanwhile, Apyx Medical Corporation’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 9.29%. The information presented earlier suggests that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Apyx Medical Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16.7% and 52% respectively. 3.3% are ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Apyx Medical Corporation has 12.77% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. -1.32% -9.64% 0% -31.19% -37.24% 0% Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73%

Summary

Apyx Medical Corporation beats ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. Its photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. The company offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions. Its thermo-acoustic technology is being developed to enable clinicians to use their existing ultrasound equipment to visualize tissue function, composition, and monitor various therapeutic interventions at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.