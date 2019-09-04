Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Touches $5.07 Low on Sep, 4; Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 268 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 251 reduced and sold equity positions in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 418.23 million shares, down from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 215 Increased: 201 New Position: 67.

The stock of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) reached all time low today, Sep, 4 and still has $4.87 target or 4.00% below today’s $5.07 share price. This indicates more downside for the $89.30 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.87 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.57M less. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 113,164 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $341.83M for 36.09 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marsh Makes Senior Leadership Appointments – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Andrew Halpert, MD Named Mercer’s Clinical Innovation Leader, Health, US & Canada – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. The company has market cap of $49.34 billion. It operates through two divisions, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. It has a 34.39 P/E ratio. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $99.6. About 862,410 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results

Nippon Life Insurance Co holds 10.86% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for 5.25 million shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation owns 64,279 shares or 5.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alleghany Corp De has 4.45% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Partners Ltd. has invested 4.41% in the stock. New Vernon Investment Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,603 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold Endologix, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Mgmt Limited Com holds 249,021 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX).

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.63 EPS, up 58.00% or $0.87 from last year’s $-1.5 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Endologix (ELGX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Endologix’s (ELGX) CEO John Onopchenko on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Endologix, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 95% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $89.30 million. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens.