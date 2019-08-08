Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Reaches $6.06 After 9.00% Down Move; Gagnon Securities Trimmed By $387,786 Its Ellie Mae (ELLI) Position

The stock of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 189,044 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $105.15 million company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $5.51 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ELGX worth $9.46 million less.

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) stake by 3.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 3,957 shares as Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)’s stock 0.00%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 112,840 shares with $11.14M value, down from 116,797 last quarter. Ellie Mae Inc now has $ valuation. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ lnducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.68 TO $1.78, EST. $1.73; 12/03/2018 – Cre8tech Labs, Inc. And Lender Price Announce Integration With Ellie Mae’s Encompass Mortgage Management Solution; 02/05/2018 – March Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Shows Millennials Closing Times Shrink to Fastest Mark; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 6c

Among 3 analysts covering Endologix Inc (NASDAQ:ELGX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Endologix Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $1.5 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 95% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Endologix Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CE Mark reinstated for Engologix’s Nellix stent graft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $105.15 million. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold Endologix, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Management Co Limited Liability accumulated 0.09% or 249,021 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX).

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. Mahboob Vaseem bought 15,128 shares worth $99,996. Shares for $199,999 were bought by Onopchenko John. 22,692 shares valued at $149,994 were bought by NEELS GUIDO J on Wednesday, April 3. On Wednesday, April 3 Zenty III Thomas F bought $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 3,025 shares.

Gagnon Securities Llc increased Kraft Heinz Co stake by 27,699 shares to 39,840 valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) stake by 10,309 shares and now owns 742,824 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ellie Mae had 3 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) on Wednesday, February 13 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 0% or 162,521 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 604,200 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Alpine Associates Mgmt reported 2.74% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 4,000 are held by Harvest Management Limited Liability Com. Df Dent Com Inc invested in 0.01% or 6,648 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 2,586 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 414,307 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 5,714 shares in its portfolio. Brown Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 3.76M shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Alps Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 5,278 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 108,762 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI).

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ellie Mae Has Become A Takeover Target – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo revamps leadership of key operations – San Francisco Business Times” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Ellie Mae Stock Surged 20.6% in January – Motley Fool” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Ellie Mae News: ELLI Stock Skyrockets on $3.7B Thoma Bravo Deal – Investorplace.com” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Under Armour, Ellie Mae, and Coty Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 12, 2019.