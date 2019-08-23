Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Reaches $5.37 After 9.00% Up Move; 1 Analysts Bullish Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners has $60 highest and $52 lowest target. $56’s average target is 3.05% above currents $54.34 stock price. Phillips 66 Partners had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by J.P. Morgan. See Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) latest ratings:

The stock of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 217,471 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $94.58 million company.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. Another trade for 15,128 shares valued at $99,996 was made by Mahboob Vaseem on Wednesday, April 3. The insider NEELS GUIDO J bought $149,994. Onopchenko John bought $199,999 worth of stock or 30,257 shares. 3,025 shares were bought by Zenty III Thomas F, worth $19,995.

Among 3 analysts covering Endologix Inc (NASDAQ:ELGX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Endologix Inc has $8 highest and $1.5 lowest target. $4.50’s average target is -16.20% below currents $5.37 stock price. Endologix Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4 target in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold Endologix, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX). Nea Mngmt Co Lc invested 0.09% in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX).

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $94.58 million. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $518,636 activity. Mitchell Kevin J had bought 7,349 shares worth $356,409. Another trade for 613 shares valued at $31,944 was bought by Bairrington Phillip David.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation midstream assets. The company has market cap of $6.79 billion. It operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana. It has a 12.74 P/E ratio. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of Phillips 66 Partners LP.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 301,993 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66