Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Reaches $4.05 After 9.00% Up Move; Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)’s Sentiment Is 1.39

The stock of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 290,475 shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation

Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.42, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 32 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 23 decreased and sold their positions in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 13.26 million shares, down from 13.59 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Safeguard Scientifics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 22 Increased: 18 New Position: 14.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. for 722,725 shares. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc owns 748,269 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yakira Capital Management Inc. has 1.93% invested in the company for 814,743 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.44% in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 111,000 shares.

Analysts await Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 135.90% or $2.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 110,360 shares traded or 48.15% up from the average. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) has risen 2.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SFE News: 26/03/2018 – EU BEGINS PROBE INTO POSSIBLE `SAFEGUARD’ PROTECTION FOR STEEL; 26/04/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC – FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, AGGREGATE PARTNER COMPANY REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $475 MLN AND $500 MLN; 07/03/2018 – EU’S MALMSTROM SAYS EU GETTING READING TO PUT IN PLACE SAFEGUARD MEASURES TO PREVENT METAL FLOODING INTO EU; 10/04/2018 – EU Prepares Safeguard Duties Against Aluminum Diverted from U.S; 06/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Pres, CEO Stephen Zarrilli to Retire; 04/04/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan’s Tariff on U.S. Frozen Beef Reverts as Safeguard Resets – April 4, 2018; 23/04/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS REPORTS PACT WITH SIERRA CAPITAL; 08/03/2018 – CHINA TO TAKE `STRONG’ MEASURES TO SAFEGUARD ITS OWN INTEREST; 22/03/2018 – ENVOY SAYS CHINA HAS BEEN PREPARING OPTIONS TO RESPOND TO U.S. SAFEGUARD TARIFFS ON SOLAR PRODUCTS, WILL COOPERATE CLOSELY WITH OTHER WTO MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Loosening Risk Safeguard Banks Despise

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $255.06 million. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. It has a 3.48 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $65.14 million. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, up 58.00% or $0.87 from last year’s $-1.5 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.27% negative EPS growth.