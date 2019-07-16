Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) EPS Estimated At $-0.80; ILIKA PLC SOUTHAMPTON COMMON SHARES UNIT (ILIKF) SI Increased By 22500%

ILIKA PLC SOUTHAMPTON COMMON SHARES UNIT (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) had an increase of 22500% in short interest. ILIKF’s SI was 22,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22500% from 100 shares previously. With 101,100 avg volume, 0 days are for ILIKA PLC SOUTHAMPTON COMMON SHARES UNIT (OTCMKTS:ILIKF)’s short sellers to cover ILIKF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.0056 during the last trading session, reaching $0.38. About 35,600 shares traded or 13.74% up from the average. Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report $-0.80 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $1.00 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $-1.8 EPS. After having $-1.12 EPS previously, Endologix, Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 100,167 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company has market cap of $37.12 million. The firm develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration agreement with PragmatIC and Arm Holdings.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. 22,692 shares were bought by NEELS GUIDO J, worth $149,994. 15,128 shares were bought by Mahboob Vaseem, worth $99,996 on Wednesday, April 3. The insider Onopchenko John bought 30,257 shares worth $199,999. The insider Zenty III Thomas F bought 3,025 shares worth $19,995.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $111.92 million. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold Endologix, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 249,021 were reported by Nea Management Ltd. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX).