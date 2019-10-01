Endologix Inc. (ELGX) and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Contrasting side by side

Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix Inc. 5 -0.04 12.88M -8.78 0.00 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 145 5.21 73.04M 2.87 47.91

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix Inc. 258,131,751.41% -231.2% -26.4% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 50,522,238.36% 16.2% 11.2%

Volatility and Risk

Endologix Inc. has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. on the other hand, has 1.29 beta which makes it 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Endologix Inc. Its rival West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.1 respectively. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Endologix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.4% of Endologix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.8% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are Endologix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endologix Inc. 1.62% -6.76% 7.81% -8.48% -85.95% -3.63% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03%

For the past year Endologix Inc. has -3.63% weaker performance while West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has 40.03% stronger performance.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.