Endologix Inc. (ELGX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of Endologix Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Endologix Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Endologix Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix Inc. 0.00% -231.20% -26.40% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Endologix Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Endologix Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.56 2.75

With consensus target price of $4.5, Endologix Inc. has a potential downside of -32.33%. The competitors have a potential upside of 32.00%. Given Endologix Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endologix Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Endologix Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endologix Inc. 1.62% -6.76% 7.81% -8.48% -85.95% -3.63% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Endologix Inc. had bearish trend while Endologix Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Endologix Inc. are 1.6 and 0.9. Competitively, Endologix Inc.’s competitors have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Endologix Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Endologix Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Endologix Inc. has a beta of 0.37 and its 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Endologix Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Endologix Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Endologix Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.