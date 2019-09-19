Endologix Inc. (ELGX) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Endologix Inc. has 82.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.2% of Endologix Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Endologix Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix Inc. 0.00% -231.20% -26.40% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Endologix Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Endologix Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.21 2.26 2.65

$8 is the average price target of Endologix Inc., with a potential upside of 96.80%. The potential upside of the rivals is 53.21%. Based on the data given earlier, Endologix Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Endologix Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endologix Inc. 1.62% -6.76% 7.81% -8.48% -85.95% -3.63% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Endologix Inc. has -3.63% weaker performance while Endologix Inc.’s rivals have 42.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Endologix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Endologix Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Endologix Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Endologix Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Endologix Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.37. In other hand, Endologix Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Endologix Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Endologix Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.