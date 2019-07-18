Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Analysts See $-0.80 EPS; Shorts at Establishment Labs Holdings Inchares (ESTA) Raised By 1.2%

Analysts expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report $-0.80 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $1.00 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $-1.8 EPS. After having $-1.12 EPS previously, Endologix, Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 78,789 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems

Establishment Labs Holdings Inchares (NASDAQ:ESTA) had an increase of 1.2% in short interest. ESTA's SI was 311,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.2% from 307,500 shares previously. With 22,200 avg volume, 14 days are for Establishment Labs Holdings Inchares (NASDAQ:ESTA)'s short sellers to cover ESTA's short positions. The SI to Establishment Labs Holdings Inchares's float is 3.49%.

Among 2 analysts covering Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. – Common Shares (NASDAQ:ESTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. – Common Shares had 2 analyst reports since June 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, makes, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company has market cap of $462.68 million. The firm primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Among 3 analysts covering Endologix Inc (NASDAQ:ELGX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Endologix Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by BTIG Research. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. On Wednesday, April 3 NEELS GUIDO J bought $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 22,692 shares. Shares for $99,996 were bought by Mahboob Vaseem on Wednesday, April 3. 30,257 Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares with value of $199,999 were bought by Onopchenko John. The insider Zenty III Thomas F bought $19,995.