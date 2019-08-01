Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Analysts See $-0.80 EPS; LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE (LXRP) Shorts Decreased By 81.25%

LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP (OTCMKTS:LXRP) had a decrease of 81.25% in short interest. LXRP’s SI was 1,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 81.25% from 8,000 shares previously. The stock increased 6.27% or $0.0407 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6907. About 50,777 shares traded. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report $-0.80 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $1.00 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $-1.8 EPS. After having $-1.12 EPS previously, Endologix, Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 326,968 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer

Lexaria Bioscience Corp., through its subsidiary, PoViva Tea LLC, produces and sells hemp oil-infused food products extracted from agricultural hemp under the ViPova and Lexaria Energy brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $54.31 million. The firm was formerly known as Lexaria Corp. and changed its name to Lexaria Bioscience Corp. It currently has negative earnings. April 2016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold Endologix, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) for 445 shares. Nea Co Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 249,021 shares.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. The insider Onopchenko John bought $199,999. NEELS GUIDO J had bought 22,692 shares worth $149,994 on Wednesday, April 3. On Wednesday, April 3 Zenty III Thomas F bought $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 3,025 shares. Mahboob Vaseem bought $99,996 worth of stock or 15,128 shares.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $119.73 million. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens.

Among 3 analysts covering Endologix Inc (NASDAQ:ELGX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Endologix Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $1.5 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by BTIG Research.