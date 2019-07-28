Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Analysts See $-0.80 EPS; LAXAI PHARMA LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (LAXAF) Shorts Increased By 10.61%

LAXAI PHARMA LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) had an increase of 10.61% in short interest. LAXAF’s SI was 7,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.61% from 6,600 shares previously. With 29,500 avg volume, 0 days are for LAXAI PHARMA LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LAXAF)’s short sellers to cover LAXAF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0133 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report $-0.80 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $1.00 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $-1.8 EPS. After having $-1.12 EPS previously, Endologix, Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 173,903 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS

Among 3 analysts covering Endologix Inc (NASDAQ:ELGX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Endologix Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ELGX in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold Endologix, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset holds 445 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nea Mngmt Company Ltd Liability Company reported 249,021 shares.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. NEELS GUIDO J bought $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3. Mahboob Vaseem bought $99,996 worth of stock or 15,128 shares. On Wednesday, April 3 the insider Onopchenko John bought $199,999. Zenty III Thomas F also bought $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $115.73 million. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens.

