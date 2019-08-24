Endologix (ELGX) Shareholder Nea Management Company Trimmed Stake by $13.45 Million as Stock Rose; As Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Share Price Declined, Pura Vida Investments Has Increased Position by $3.28 Million

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.87M market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.5. About 359,368 shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 96,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 294,842 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 198,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 224,174 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nea Mngmt Ltd Co holds 249,021 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. On Wednesday, April 3 the insider NEELS GUIDO J bought $149,994. On Wednesday, April 3 Onopchenko John bought $199,999 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 30,257 shares. Another trade for 15,128 shares valued at $99,996 was made by Mahboob Vaseem on Wednesday, April 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Limited Company invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Group Inc Incorporated One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 2,103 shares. 47,666 were accumulated by Pnc Group. Bridger Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 514,105 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 48,468 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Stephens Ar stated it has 8,923 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl Inc has 9,977 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 0.02% or 32,502 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 9,776 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 71,625 were reported by Financial Bank Of America Corporation De. 13,867 are held by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Cortina Asset Management Limited Company reported 182,264 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Macquarie Grp reported 0% stake.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:XENT) by 189,335 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 258,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.