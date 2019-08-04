Endologix (ELGX) Shareholder Nea Management Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $13.45 Million; Exelixis (EXEL) Holding Has Lifted by Farallon Capital Management Llc

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 2.56 million shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $430M TO $460M; 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LTD 1049.HK – FY REVENUE FROM CONT OPS HK$1.33 BLN VS HK$1.44 BLN; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 15/03/2018 – EXEL REPORTS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT VS PLACEBO; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 04/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Exelixis Rallied Due To Positive Earnings While Achaogen Is Set For A Strong Comeback

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 169,962 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. Onopchenko John bought $199,999 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3. Shares for $149,994 were bought by NEELS GUIDO J. Zenty III Thomas F bought 3,025 shares worth $19,995.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 249,021 were reported by Nea Management Com Limited Liability. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 445 shares.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 629,096 shares to 4.31M shares, valued at $104.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.50M shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.07 million activity. Haley Patrick J. had sold 1,000 shares worth $21,300. FELDBAUM CARL B sold $1.11M worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) on Thursday, February 14.