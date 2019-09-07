Endologix (ELGX) Shareholder Nea Management Company Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Holder Oakwood Capital Management Cut Position

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 197,647 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22 million, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78M and $238.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Lc reported 249,021 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset reported 445 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, up 58.00% or $0.87 from last year’s $-1.5 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.27% negative EPS growth.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. Onopchenko John also bought $199,999 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares. $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was bought by NEELS GUIDO J on Wednesday, April 3. Shares for $99,996 were bought by Mahboob Vaseem.

