Endologix (ELGX) Share Value Rose While Nea Management Company Has Trimmed Holding; General Mls (GIS) Stock Value Rose While Stadion Money Management Has Trimmed Holding by $415,497

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 8,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,802 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 27,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 3.28M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.57M market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 192,022 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 445 shares. Nea Mgmt Company reported 249,021 shares.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. 22,692 shares valued at $149,994 were bought by NEELS GUIDO J on Wednesday, April 3. Shares for $19,995 were bought by Zenty III Thomas F on Wednesday, April 3. Onopchenko John also bought $199,999 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares.

